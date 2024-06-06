240607-N-DM318-1158 PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 7, 2024) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) flies its battle flag while operating in the Philippine Sea in support of Valiant Shield 2024, June 7, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo- Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 04:55 Photo ID: 8461473 VIRIN: 240607-N-DM318-1158 Resolution: 6862x4901 Size: 905.99 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, USS Blue Ridge join allies at-sea for Valiant Shield 24 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.