USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, USS Blue Ridge join allies at-sea for Valiant Shield 24

240607-N-DM318-1055 PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 7, 2024) Seaman Eric Taylor, from Atlanta, Georgia, looks out from the bridge wing aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) as it sails alongside the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, amphibious control ship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Maya-class guided-missile destroyer JS Haguro (DDG 180) in the Philippine Sea during Valiant Shield 2024, June 7, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo- Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US