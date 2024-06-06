Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, USS Blue Ridge join allies at-sea for Valiant Shield 24 [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, USS Blue Ridge join allies at-sea for Valiant Shield 24

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240607-N-DM318-1175 PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 7, 2024) Seaman Jordan James, from Marysville, Ohio, stands fantail watch aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) while the ship maneuvers with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), right, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force first-in-class helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDG 183) in the Philippine Sea during Valiant Shield 2024, June 7, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo- Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 04:55
    Photo ID: 8461472
    VIRIN: 240607-N-DM318-1175
    Resolution: 5611x4008
    Size: 845.93 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: MARYSVILLE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, USS Blue Ridge join allies at-sea for Valiant Shield 24 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, USS Blue Ridge join allies at-sea for Valiant Shield 24
    USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, USS Blue Ridge join allies at-sea for Valiant Shield 24
    USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, USS Blue Ridge join allies at-sea for Valiant Shield 24
    USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, USS Blue Ridge join allies at-sea for Valiant Shield 24
    USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, USS Blue Ridge join allies at-sea for Valiant Shield 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ValiantShield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT