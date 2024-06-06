USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, USS Blue Ridge join allies at-sea for Valiant Shield 24

240607-N-DM318-1012 PHILIPPINE SEA (JUNE 7, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) sails alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Higgins (DDG 76) and USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), as well as the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s first-in-class helicopter destroyer Izumo (DDH 183) in the Philippine Sea in support of Valiant Shield 2024, June 7, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

