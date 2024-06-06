145 AW loads HIMARS in Epic Sun Combat Readiness Exercise

Sgt. 1st Class Kert Lang, 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade platoon sergeant, (left) and Senior Airman David C. Whitcomb, 156th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, (right) chain down an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in a C-17 Globemaster III at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, June 7, 2024. Two HIMARS were loaded onto the C-17 Globemaster III in support of the 145th Airlift Wing’s Epic Sun Combat Readiness Exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)

