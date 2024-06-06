145 AW loads HIMARS in Epic Sun Combat Readiness Exercise

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ty Latham, 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade section chief, monitors the load of an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in a C-17 Globemaster III at North Auxiliary Airfield, South Carolina, June 7, 2024. Two HIMARS were loaded onto the C-17 Globemaster III in support of the 145th Airlift Wing’s Epic Sun Combat Readiness Exercise.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 12:47
|Photo ID:
|8460317
|VIRIN:
|240607-Z-KG453-1246
|Resolution:
|7115x4743
|Size:
|12.35 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
