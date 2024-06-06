145 AW loads HIMARS in Epic Sun Combat Readiness Exercise

Senior Airman Noah G. Cummins, 156th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, measures the restraint for chains that secure an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in a C-17 Globemaster III at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, June 7, 2024. Two HIMARS were loaded onto the C-17 Globemaster III in support of the 145th Airlift Wing’s Epic Sun Combat Readiness Exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 12:47 Photo ID: 8460312 VIRIN: 240607-Z-KG453-1107 Resolution: 6825x4550 Size: 17.27 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0