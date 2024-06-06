Senior Airman Noah G. Cummins, 156th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, measures the restraint for chains that secure an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in a C-17 Globemaster III at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, June 7, 2024. Two HIMARS were loaded onto the C-17 Globemaster III in support of the 145th Airlift Wing’s Epic Sun Combat Readiness Exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)
|06.07.2024
|06.08.2024 12:47
|8460312
|240607-Z-KG453-1107
|6825x4550
|17.27 MB
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, 145 AW loads HIMARS in Epic Sun Combat Readiness Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
