    145 AW loads HIMARS in Epic Sun Combat Readiness Exercise [Image 3 of 6]

    145 AW loads HIMARS in Epic Sun Combat Readiness Exercise

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    Two M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in a C-17 Globemaster III at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, June 7, 2024. The HIMARS were loaded onto the C-17 Globemaster III in support of the 145th Airlift Wing’s Epic Sun Combat Readiness Exercise.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

