Colonel Sean Riley retires after 38 years of service

U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Riley, former commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing (102nd IW), is presented a folded flag by the 102nd IW Honor Guard during his retirement ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 6, 2024. The flag was folded and presented to show respect to the flag and express gratitude to Riley for his service. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

