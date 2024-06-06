Colonel Sean Riley retires after 38 years of service

U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Riley, former commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing (102nd IW), right, receives his retirement pin from his wife, Amy, on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 6, 2024. Riley retired after 38 years of service to the Massachusetts Air National Guard, most recently serving as the commander of the 102nd IW. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

