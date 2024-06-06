U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Riley, former commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, gives a speech during his retirement ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 6, 2024. Riley started his military career as an Airman Basic after enlisting in 1986 and earned his commission in 1994. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 11:51 Photo ID: 8460216 VIRIN: 240606-Z-TS442-1348 Resolution: 5398x3592 Size: 1.78 MB Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colonel Sean Riley retires after 38 years of service [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.