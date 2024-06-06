Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colonel Sean Riley retires after 38 years of service [Image 4 of 6]

    Colonel Sean Riley retires after 38 years of service

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Riley, former commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, receives the Medal of Merit during his retirement ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 6, 2024. The governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts awarded Riley for his meritorious service as wing commander. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 11:51
    Photo ID: 8460219
    VIRIN: 240606-Z-TS442-1224
    Resolution: 5627x3744
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
