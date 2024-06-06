U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Riley, former commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, receives the Medal of Merit during his retirement ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 6, 2024. The governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts awarded Riley for his meritorious service as wing commander. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 11:51
|Photo ID:
|8460219
|VIRIN:
|240606-Z-TS442-1224
|Resolution:
|5627x3744
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colonel Sean Riley retires after 38 years of service [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
