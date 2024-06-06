Colonel Sean Riley retires after 38 years of service

U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Riley, former commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, receives the Medal of Merit during his retirement ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 6, 2024. The governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts awarded Riley for his meritorious service as wing commander. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US