Colonel Sean Riley retires after 38 years of service

U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Riley, former commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, right, is presented the certificate of retirement by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lisa Ahaesy, Assistant Adjutant General, Massachusetts Air National Guard, on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 6, 2024. In his most recent role, Riley was responsible for 1,260 military and civilian personnel, prepared to respond to both domestic emergencies in the Commonwealth and wartime missions. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

