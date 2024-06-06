U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Riley, former commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, right, is presented the certificate of retirement by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lisa Ahaesy, Assistant Adjutant General, Massachusetts Air National Guard, on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 6, 2024. In his most recent role, Riley was responsible for 1,260 military and civilian personnel, prepared to respond to both domestic emergencies in the Commonwealth and wartime missions. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)
Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 11:51
Photo ID:
|8460217
VIRIN:
|240606-Z-TS442-1240
Resolution:
|4934x3283
Size:
|1.82 MB
Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
This work, Colonel Sean Riley retires after 38 years of service [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
