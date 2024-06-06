Air Force Reserve member donates 1,000 books, art supplies for Virgin Islands youth during military readiness training

Senior Airman Andrea President, 349th Aerospace Medical Squadron health service management technician, sorts through children’s books and toys at the Maternal and Child Health Clinic in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 7, 2024. President and other medical providers organized a fundraiser to purchase approximately $3,000-worth of books, toys and art supplies to hand out to children before their appointments at the clinic during Virgin Islands Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

