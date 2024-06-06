Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Reserve member donates 1,000 books, art supplies for Virgin Islands youth during military readiness training [Image 1 of 5]

    Air Force Reserve member donates 1,000 books, art supplies for Virgin Islands youth during military readiness training

    CHARLOTTE AMALIE WEST, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elora McCutcheon 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training

    Senior Airman Andrea President, 349th Aerospace Medical Squadron health service management technician, hands a toy to a child at the Maternal and Child Health Clinic in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 7, 2024. President organized a fundraiser to purchase books, toys and coloring supplies to offer children before they receive medical services during Virgin Islands Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 09:31
    Photo ID: 8460093
    VIRIN: 240607-F-DT423-1062
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.05 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE AMALIE WEST, VI
    This work, Air Force Reserve member donates 1,000 books, art supplies for Virgin Islands youth during military readiness training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IRT
    Air Force Reserve
    medical training
    Innovative Readiness Training

