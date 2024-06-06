Air Force Reserve member donates 1,000 books, art supplies for Virgin Islands youth during military readiness training

Senior Airman Andrea President, 349th Aerospace Medical Squadron health service management technician, hands a toy to a child at the Maternal and Child Health Clinic in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 7, 2024. President organized a fundraiser to purchase books, toys and coloring supplies to offer children before they receive medical services during Virgin Islands Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

