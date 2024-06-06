Senior Airman Adeline Stirtz, 184th Medical Group aerospace medical service specialist, takes the temperature of a 13-year-old patient at the Maternal and Child Health Clinic in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 7, 2024. Stirtz, who enlisted in the Air National Guard to pursue a career in the medical field, was participating in her first Innovative Readiness Training mission, a military training opportunity exclusive to the United States and its territories that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 Location: CHARLOTTE AMALIE WEST, VI Air Force Reserve member donates 1,000 books, art supplies for Virgin Islands youth during military readiness training