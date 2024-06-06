Capt. Ben Smith and Capt. Carrie Parmley, 184th Medical Group registered nurses, administer vaccines to a patient at the Maternal and Child Health Clinic in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 7, 2024. Nearly 300 active duty, guard and reserve Airmen from more than 40 units across the nation were deployed across St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix to provide no-cost medical services like vaccinations, health screenings, dental and optometry exams, and nutrition advice to local residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)
|06.07.2024
|06.08.2024 09:31
|8460094
|240607-F-DT423-1078
|5770x3880
|11.9 MB
|CHARLOTTE AMALIE WEST, VI
|2
|0
This work, Air Force Reserve member donates 1,000 books, art supplies for Virgin Islands youth during military readiness training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
