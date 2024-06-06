U.S. Air Force guard and reserve medical professionals stand for a photo at the Maternal and Child Health Clinic in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 7, 2024. Nurses, physicians and aerospace medical service specialists worked in tandem alongside local healthcare providers in the clinic to serve children during Virgin Islands Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 09:31 Photo ID: 8460096 VIRIN: 240607-F-DT423-1047 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 14.34 MB Location: CHARLOTTE AMALIE WEST, VI Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Reserve member donates 1,000 books, art supplies for Virgin Islands youth during military readiness training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.