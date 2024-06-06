Lt. Col. Michael Anderson, commander of 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, salutes the flag with his saber during the 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment inactivation ceremony, on Fort Drum, New York, June 7, 2024. 1-89 CAV was impacted by the U.S. Army force structure that changed to modernize and transform the Army Force. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 17:02 Photo ID: 8459074 VIRIN: 240607-A-HA106-6228 Resolution: 4160x6240 Size: 1.61 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-89 CAV Inactivation Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.