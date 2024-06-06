Sgt. Maj. Luis Villalobos, senior enlisted advisor for 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, salutes Lt. Col. Michael Anderson, commander of 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, during the 1-89 CAV Inactivation Ceremony, on Fort Drum, New York, June 7, 2024. 1-89 CAV was impacted by the U.S. Army force structure that changed to modernize and transform the Army Force. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 17:05
|Photo ID:
|8459068
|VIRIN:
|240607-A-HA106-2386
|Resolution:
|4160x6240
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-89 CAV Inactivation Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
