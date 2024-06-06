Sgt. Maj. Luis Villalobos, senior enlisted advisor for 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, salutes Lt. Col. Michael Anderson, commander of 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, during the 1-89 CAV Inactivation Ceremony, on Fort Drum, New York, June 7, 2024. 1-89 CAV was impacted by the U.S. Army force structure that changed to modernize and transform the Army Force. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

