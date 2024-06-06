Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-89 CAV Inactivation Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    1-89 CAV Inactivation Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Pvt. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Maj. Luis Villalobos, senior enlisted advisor for 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, salutes Lt. Col. Michael Anderson, commander of 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, during the 1-89 CAV Inactivation Ceremony, on Fort Drum, New York, June 7, 2024. 1-89 CAV was impacted by the U.S. Army force structure that changed to modernize and transform the Army Force. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 17:05
    Photo ID: 8459068
    VIRIN: 240607-A-HA106-2386
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-89 CAV Inactivation Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Ceremony
    #Cavalry
    #10thmountain

