1-89 CAV Inactivation Ceremony

Lt. Col. Michael Anderson, commander of 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, passes the unit colors one last time to Col. Scott Wence, commander of 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, at Memorial Park, on Fort Drum, New York, June 7, 2024. 1-89 CAV was impacted by the U.S. Army force structure that changed to modernize and transform the Army Force. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

