1-89 CAV Inactivation Ceremony

Col. Scott Wence (front right) commander of 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, and Lt. Col. Michael Anderson and Sgt. Maj. Luis Villalobos (rear), the command team of 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, Maj. Brian Smith (left), Squadron Executive Officer, 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, case the unit colors during the inactivation ceremony at Memorial Park, Fort Drum, New York, June 7, 2024. Casing of the Colors is a ceremonial event in which a deactivated military unit symbolically retires its flags or colors.1-89 CAV was impacted by the U.S. Army force structure that changed to modernize and transform the Army Force. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

