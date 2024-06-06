Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-89 CAV Inactivation Ceremony [Image 14 of 15]

    1-89 CAV Inactivation Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kade Bowers 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. Mike Andersen (right), the former commander of the 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, prepares to assume control of his formation for the final time during the unit’s inactivation ceremony at Memorial Park, on Fort Drum, New York, June 7, 2024. 1-89 CAV was impacted by the U.S. Army force structure that changed to modernize and transform the Army Force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 17:22
    Photo ID: 8459059
    VIRIN: 240607-A-UV937-2651
    Resolution: 4526x3648
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

