1-89 CAV Inactivation Ceremony

Lt. Col. Mike Andersen, the former commander of the 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, assumes control of his formation for the final time during the unit’s inactivation ceremony at Memorial Park, on Fort Drum, New York, June 7, 2024. 1-89 CAV was impacted by the U.S. Army force structure that changed to modernize and transform the Army Force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)

