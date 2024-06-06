1-89 CAV Inactivation Ceremony

Sgt. 1st. Class Jason Parker and Capt.Johnathan Fair, former command team of

Headquarters Troop, “Hellcat”, 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, have their colors cased by Lt. Col. Mike Andersen and Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Villalobos, former command team of 1-89 CAV, during the unit’s inactivation ceremony at Memorial Park, on Fort Drum, New York, June 7, 2024. 1-89 CAV was impacted by the U.S. Army force structure that changed to modernize and transform the Army Force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)

