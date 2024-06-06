1-89 CAV Inactivation Ceremony

Col.(Retired) Mark Suich, the first commander of the 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, receives the flag flown during the squadron’s deployments in the early 2000s, during the unit’s inactivation ceremony at Memorial Park, on Fort Drum, New York, June 7, 2024. 1-89 CAV was impacted by the U.S. Army force structure that changed to modernize and transform the Army Force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)

