355th CPTS COC

The official party departs the 355th Comptroller Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jun. 7, 2024. U.S. Air Force Maj. Shawn Hempsey, 355th CPTS outgoing commander relinquished command to Lt. Col Luke Kaspari during a change of command ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

