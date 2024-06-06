355th CPTS COC

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, presents U.S. Air Force Maj. Shawn Hempsey, 355th Comptroller Squadron commander, with a certificate at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jun. 7, 2024. The mission of the 355th CPTS is to deliver sound financial decision support to the Desert Lightning Team by providing precise financial services and effective mission resource allocation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

