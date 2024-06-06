355th CPTS COC

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander (left), presents the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Luke Kaspari (right), 355th Comptroller Squadron Commander at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jun. 7, 2024. The 355th CPTS vision is to develop resilient financial managers driven by AF core values, executing in a culture of innovation, accountability and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
