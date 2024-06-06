Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    355th CPTS COC [Image 5 of 6]

    355th CPTS COC

    TUCSON, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander (left), presents the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Luke Kaspari (right), 355th Comptroller Squadron Commander at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jun. 7, 2024. The 355th CPTS vision is to develop resilient financial managers driven by AF core values, executing in a culture of innovation, accountability and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 15:31
    Photo ID: 8458811
    VIRIN: 240607-F-BS488-1046
    Resolution: 4496x2991
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: TUCSON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th CPTS COC [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    355th CPTS COC
    355th CPTS COC
    355th CPTS COC
    355th CPTS COC
    355th CPTS COC
    355th CPTS COC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    AZ
    Davis-Monthan
    Air Force
    CPTS
    355th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT