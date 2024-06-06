U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, presents U.S. Air Force Maj. Shawn Hempsey, 355th Comptroller Squadron commander, with a medal at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jun. 7, 2024. Hempsey relinquished command to Lt. Col Luke Kaspari, the new 355th CPTS commander during a change of command ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 15:31
|Photo ID:
|8458808
|VIRIN:
|240607-F-BS488-1024
|Resolution:
|4682x3115
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 355th CPTS COC [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT