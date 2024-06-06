Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th CPTS COC [Image 2 of 6]

    355th CPTS COC

    TUCSON, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, presents U.S. Air Force Maj. Shawn Hempsey, 355th Comptroller Squadron commander, with a medal at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jun. 7, 2024. Hempsey relinquished command to Lt. Col Luke Kaspari, the new 355th CPTS commander during a change of command ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 15:31
    Photo ID: 8458808
    VIRIN: 240607-F-BS488-1024
    Resolution: 4682x3115
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: TUCSON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th CPTS COC [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

