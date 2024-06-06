355th CPTS COC

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, presents U.S. Air Force Maj. Shawn Hempsey, 355th Comptroller Squadron commander, with a medal at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jun. 7, 2024. Hempsey relinquished command to Lt. Col Luke Kaspari, the new 355th CPTS commander during a change of command ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

