355th CPTS COC

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander (left), presents the guidon to U.S. Air Force Maj. Shawn Hempsey (right), 355th Comptroller Squadron Commander at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jun. 7, 2024. Mills is responsible for one of the largest installations and flying operations in the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
