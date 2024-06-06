Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army HIRAIN Training [Image 17 of 19]

    U.S. Army HIRAIN Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kregg York 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II loadmaster, assigned within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, uses a chain to secure a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto an MC-130J for a HIMARS Rapid Insertion exercise in the CENTCOM AOR, May 27, 2024. The HIMARS was transported to an exercise location, where crews could test their ability to quickly deploy, effectively engage targets and redeploy, ensuring world-wide combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 04:43
    Photo ID: 8456972
    VIRIN: 240527-Z-HS920-1267
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.26 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army HIRAIN Training [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    HIMARS
    Mobility
    AFCENT
    ARCENT
    HIRAIN

