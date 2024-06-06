U.S. Army HIRAIN Training

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II loadmaster, assigned within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, records the weight of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, before loading it onto an MC-130J for a HIMARS Rapid Insertion exercise within the CENTCOM AOR, May 27, 2024. The HIMARS was transported to an exercise location, where crews could test their ability to quickly deploy, effectively engage targets and redeploy, ensuring world-wide combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo)

