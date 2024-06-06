U.S. Soldiers, from the 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery Regiment, manage a Joint Battle Command Platform interface on a High Mobility Artillery System, before loading it onto a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II for a HIMARS Rapid Insertion exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 27th, 2024. The HIMARS was transported to an exercise location, where crews could test their ability to quickly deploy, effectively engage targets and redeploy, ensuring world-wide combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 04:44 Photo ID: 8456961 VIRIN: 240527-Z-HS920-1025 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.5 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army HIRAIN Training [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.