U.S. Army HIRAIN Training

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II loadmaster, assigned within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, guides the driver of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto an MC-130J for a training exercise in the CENTCOM AOR, May 27, 2024. The HIMARS was transported to an exercise location, where crews could test their ability to quickly deploy, effectively engage targets and redeploy, ensuring world-wide combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo)

*Some photographic elements have been blurred for security purposes

