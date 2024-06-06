U.S. Army HIRAIN Training

A U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System sits behind a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Command II, before it’s loaded onto the aircraft for a HIMARS Rapid Insertion exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2024. The HIMARS was transported to an exercise location, where crews could test their ability to quickly deploy, effectively engage targets and redeploy, ensuring world-wide combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo)

*Some photographic elements have been blurred for security purposes

