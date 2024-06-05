Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony

    CAEN, MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Isaiah Mount 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Multinational partners come together June 6, 2024, to render honors to the memorial at Utah Beach, Normandy, France, in honor of the Soldiers and Sailors who gave the ultimate sacrifice during the D-Day invasion. The success at D-Day was a microcosm of Allied dominance across all aspects of warfare and this same spirit of combined strength is crucial in today's complex world. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Isaiah Mount)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 21:38
    Photo ID: 8456444
    VIRIN: 240606-A-ND131-1114
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.81 MB
    Location: CAEN, MANCHE, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony
    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony
    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony
    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony
    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Steadfast and Loyal
    Stay READY
    D Day 80

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT