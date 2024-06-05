Multinational partners come together June 6, 2024, to render honors to the memorial at Utah Beach, Normandy, France, in honor of the Soldiers and Sailors who gave the ultimate sacrifice during the D-Day invasion. The success at D-Day was a microcosm of Allied dominance across all aspects of warfare and this same spirit of combined strength is crucial in today's complex world. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Isaiah Mount)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 21:38
|Photo ID:
|8456444
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-ND131-1114
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.81 MB
|Location:
|CAEN, MANCHE, FR
This work, D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
