U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Doyle, the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, salutes World War II veterans June 6, 2024, at Utah Beach, Normandy, France, at a ceremony intended to honor and remember the D-Day landings that took place 80-years-ago on this day. Today's 4th Infantry Division Soldiers honor the Normandy legacy, upholding the tradition of multi-domain excellence that began on Utah Beach. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Isaiah Mount)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 21:35 Photo ID: 8456438 VIRIN: 240606-A-ND131-1068 Resolution: 5377x3585 Size: 11.05 MB Location: CAEN, MANCHE, FR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.