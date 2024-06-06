D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Doyle, the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, salutes World War II veterans June 6, 2024, at Utah Beach, Normandy, France, at a ceremony intended to honor and remember the D-Day landings that took place 80-years-ago on this day. Today's 4th Infantry Division Soldiers honor the Normandy legacy, upholding the tradition of multi-domain excellence that began on Utah Beach. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Isaiah Mount)
