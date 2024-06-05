D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Doyle, the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, and multinational partners, prepare to lay wreaths June 6, 2024, at the Utah Beach Memorial, Normandy, France, in honor of the Soldiers and Sailors who gave their lives during the D-Day invasion. Doyle payed tribute to the 4th Infantry Division Soldiers who faced the unthinkable in a solemn reminder of their commitment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Isaiah Mount)

