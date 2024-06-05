Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony

    CAEN, MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Isaiah Mount 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Doyle, the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, and multinational partners, prepare to lay wreaths June 6, 2024, at the Utah Beach Memorial, Normandy, France, in honor of the Soldiers and Sailors who gave their lives during the D-Day invasion. Doyle payed tribute to the 4th Infantry Division Soldiers who faced the unthinkable in a solemn reminder of their commitment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Isaiah Mount)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 21:37
    Photo ID: 8456442
    VIRIN: 240606-A-ND131-1103
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.18 MB
    Location: CAEN, MANCHE, FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony
    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony
    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony
    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony
    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Steadfast and Loyal
    Stay READY
    D Day 80

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT