Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony

    CAEN, MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Isaiah Mount 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Doyle, the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, gives a speech June 6, 2024, at Utah Beach, Normandy, France, to share the legacy of his division and honor the WWII veterans in attendance at the ceremony. We remember the fallen heroes of the 4th Infantry Division and all who fought for liberation, their sacrifices securing a future of freedom for generations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Isaiah Mount)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 21:33
    Photo ID: 8456434
    VIRIN: 240606-A-ND131-1023
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 867.57 KB
    Location: CAEN, MANCHE, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony
    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony
    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony
    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony
    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Steadfast and Loyal
    Stay READY
    D Day 80

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT