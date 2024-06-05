The 4th Infantry Division Color Guard stands in a multinational formation June 6, 2024, at Utah Beach, Normandy, France to commemorate the D-Day landing at the beach 80 years ago. Utah Beach holds the memories of 4th Infantry Division Soldiers, their courage and adaptability in the face of adversity a testament to their enduring legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 21:34
|Photo ID:
|8456437
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-RK885-1006
|Resolution:
|5574x3716
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|CAEN, MANCHE, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Cecilia Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
