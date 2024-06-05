Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony

    CAEN, MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Pvt. Cecilia Ochoa 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    The 4th Infantry Division Color Guard stands in a multinational formation June 6, 2024, at Utah Beach, Normandy, France to commemorate the D-Day landing at the beach 80 years ago. Utah Beach holds the memories of 4th Infantry Division Soldiers, their courage and adaptability in the face of adversity a testament to their enduring legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 21:34
    Photo ID: 8456437
    VIRIN: 240606-A-RK885-1006
    Resolution: 5574x3716
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: CAEN, MANCHE, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Cecilia Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony
    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony
    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony
    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony
    D-Day 80 Utah Beach 4th Infantry Division Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Steadfast and Loyal
    Stay READY
    D Day 80

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT