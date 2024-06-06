Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal [Image 20 of 29]

    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal

    KUALA TERENGGANU, MALAYSIA

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, offload U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 58 attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, during an amphibious assault rehearsal during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 4, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 21:36
    Photo ID: 8456424
    VIRIN: 240604-M-PO838-2056
    Resolution: 4460x3185
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
    Hometown: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal [Image 29 of 29], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    ger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    BLT 1/5
    Royal Malay Regiment
    usmcnews
    Tiger Strike 24
    10th BDE (Para)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT