Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade, act as a simulated enemy force for a combined amphibious assault exercise during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 4, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)
This work, Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal [Image 29 of 29], by GySgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
