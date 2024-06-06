Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal

A Malaysian soldier assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), simulates enemy fire from an M249 light machine gun during an amphibious assault rehearsal during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 4, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

