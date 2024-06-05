Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal

U.S. Marines assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), offload a landing craft, air cushion and prepare to conduct a convoy during an amphibious assault rehearsal during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 4, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 Location: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY