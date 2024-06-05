Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal [Image 21 of 29]

    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal

    KUALA TERENGGANU, MALAYSIA

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Logan Landers, a vehicle driver assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to begin a convoy during an amphibious assault rehearsal during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 4, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 21:36
    Photo ID: 8456425
    VIRIN: 240604-M-PO838-2080
    Resolution: 2786x3712
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
    Hometown: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal [Image 29 of 29], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    ger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU, 9th Battalion Combined Amphibious Assault Rehearsal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    BLT 1/5
    Royal Malay Regiment
    usmcnews
    Tiger Strike 24
    10th BDE (Para)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT