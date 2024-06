U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. James Johnson, 453rd Electronic Warfare Squadron senior enlisted leader, holds the unit’s guidon during the 453rd EWS change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 3, 2024. The 453rd EWS is comprised of the Analysis Flight, Software Development Flight, Cyber Defense Operations Flight, Modeling, Simulation, and Analysis Engineering Flight, and Plans and Programs located at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

