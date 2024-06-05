U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Finkler, 850th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, left, salutes U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cameron Unterberger, 453rd Electronic Warfare Squadron commander, right, during the 453rd EWS change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 3, 2024. The 453rd EWS enables electromagnetic spectrum war fighting dominance by engineering and developing digital-native solutions supporting global signal intelligence analysis, electronic warfare engineering modeling analytics, and large-force synthetic battle spaces to enhance combatant command readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

