453rd EWS change of command

Members from the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing attend the 453rd Electronic Warfare Squadron change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 3, 2024. The 453rd EWS enables electromagnetic spectrum war fighting dominance by engineering and developing digital-native solutions supporting global signal intelligence analysis, electronic warfare engineering modeling analytics, and large-force synthetic battle spaces to enhance combatant command readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

