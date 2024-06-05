Members from the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing attend the 453rd Electronic Warfare Squadron change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 3, 2024. The 453rd EWS enables electromagnetic spectrum war fighting dominance by engineering and developing digital-native solutions supporting global signal intelligence analysis, electronic warfare engineering modeling analytics, and large-force synthetic battle spaces to enhance combatant command readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 10:42
|Photo ID:
|8454785
|VIRIN:
|240603-F-DT029-1010
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 453rd EWS change of command [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
