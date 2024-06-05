U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Finkler, 850th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cameron Unterberger, 453rd Electronic Warfare Squadron commander, right, during the 453rd EWS change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 3, 2024. The 453rd EWS is comprised of the Analysis Flight, Software Development Flight, Cyber Defense Operations Flight, Modeling, Simulation, and Analysis Engineering Flight, and Plans and Programs located at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

