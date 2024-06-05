Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    453rd EWS change of command [Image 5 of 5]

    453rd EWS change of command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Finkler, 850th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cameron Unterberger, 453rd Electronic Warfare Squadron commander, right, during the 453rd EWS change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 3, 2024. The 453rd EWS is comprised of the Analysis Flight, Software Development Flight, Cyber Defense Operations Flight, Modeling, Simulation, and Analysis Engineering Flight, and Plans and Programs located at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

